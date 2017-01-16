NWS confirms tornado in Clifton Sunday night

The National Weather Service completed a damage survey that found damage consistent with a tornado.

The NWS, Bosque County Emergency Management, and Clifton crews found damage consistent with an EF -1 tornado in Clifton.

Winds were estimated to be between 90-95 m.p.h.

According to Clifton police, the tornado developed at 6:20 p.m. in the southwest corner of the city. The tornado traveled northeast and ended near the intersection of 9th St. and Avenue J.

Another tornado developed the intersection of Avenue H and F.M. 219.

The BCEM found 53 structures damaged by the tornado, including 2 destroyed homes. According to Clifton police, two houses were completed destroyed in the tornado, 20 received minor damage, three received major damage, and 20 were affected. Police also say that three businesses received major damages, three received minor damage, and two were affected.

For residents, the BCEM encourages to join the emergency notification system by texting "BOSQUE" to 67076.

Emergency responders organized and assessed the needs.

The Clifton Volunteer Fire Department, North Bosque EMS, Bosque County Sheriff's Department, Bosque County Emergency Management, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Texas Department of Public Safety, Meridian Police Department, Valley Mills Police Department, and the City of Clifton Public Works Department all responded to the scene.

