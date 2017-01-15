Damage to church, homes after tornado

Tornadoes left a path of damage across parts of Coryell, Bosque, and Hill Counties Sunday night. The hardest hit area appeared to be near Whitney.

Amateur radio operators reported wind gusts in excess of 70 mph as the storms moved through Central Texas.

Open Range Cowboy Church, located on 582 F.M. 1713, and at least 5 homes were damaged by high winds just after 6:30 p.m. Most of the damage was reported in the area of FM 1713 and FM 933 near Juniper Cove on Lake Whitney on the Hill County side.

In Coryell County, spotters witnessed a funnel cloud and a possible touchdown near the Mosheim community Sunday night. Spotters also say that a tornado was spotted in Clifton.

It wasn’t clear if there was significant damage there.

