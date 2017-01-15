Tornado confirmed northwest of Whitney in Hill County

A confirmed tornado is on the ground northwest of Whitney.

According to the National Weather Service, four to five houses, including one that has lost its roof, have been reported near the F.M. 1713 and F.M. 933 area.

According to the Bosque County Emergency Coordinator, a tornado had been confirmed in Bosque County south of Laguna Park.

A tornado warning issued for Bosque County and Hill County.

Anyone in the area of Whitney or Laguna Park is told to take shelter immediately.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Bosque County, McLennan County, Limestone County and Bell County.

The tornado watch is expected to expire at midnight.

The National Weather Service has said a tornado has touched down near Coryell City.

According to the Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Rob Harrell, there are several reports of downed power lines, damages to barns, a overturned semi-trailer near Coryell City. There are no reported injuries or deaths.

Seek shelter immediately if you are in the affected area.

