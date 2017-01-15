One displaced after house destroyed in fire

One person was displaced after an early morning fire destroyed a home in Temple.

Temple firefighters responded to to the 4500 block of Calle Roble at 4:30 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the front door of a brick house.

A downed power line was found in the backyard of the residence. Flames broke through the roof.

The American Red Cross was able to provide assistance to the displaced person. The home received over $125,000 worth of damage, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Temple Police, Scott & White EMS, and Oncor Electric also responded.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.