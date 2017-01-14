Baylor sorority hopefuls learn self-defense

About 100 Baylor sorority hopefuls got some self-defense lessons Saturday morning with the help of a local jiujitsu academy.

This comes just a week after at least two armed robberies on or near campus.

Members of the Select Jiujitsu Academy on Franklin Avenue taught the class. It was made up of Pi Beta Phi pledges.

The techniques they learned are based from the Japanese martial art.

Lance Yager owns the academy and said it's important to learn self-defense - even if you think you already know it.

"Most people walk through life without a game plan or maybe they have this idea of what they would do. Without practicing, you're not gonna have a real grasp of what your capabilities area," he said.

Yager said the purpose of jiujitsu is to defeat your opponent using efficiency moreso than strength.

Sorority hopefuls aren't his only clients. He says members from the Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office have trained with him, too.

For more information about Select Jiujitsu Academy, click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.