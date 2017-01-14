Police: Man turns himself in after fatality accident

A man turned himself in after an investigation found that he had hit a man with his vehicle and left without rendering aid.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of State Highway 21 after receiving a call of someone lying in a ditch on Jan. 14.

The person, Geneva Serna, 48, was believed to have been hit by a car in the morning.

The suspect was found to be Leroy Conerway Jr. Conerway turned himself in and bonded out on the same day. He was charged with accident involving death, a second degree felony.

Police believe that Conerway was traveling westbound when he hit Serna and left the scene without rendering aid.

