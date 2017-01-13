Belton Fire Department host blood drive to support Scott & White Blood Center

The Belton Fire Department hosted a blood drive in support of the Scott & White Blood Center. The drive was conducted inside of the bloodmobile on Sparta Road outside of Fire station number 2.

The bloodmobile travels daily throughout Central Texas to accommodate those who want to donate but can't make it to the actual center located in Temple.

The center needs to collect over 12,000 units a month in order to support the community.

Blood Donor Supervisor Lori Smith says blood is important in our everyday life so why not lend a arm to someone in need.

"We need that blood everyday. We always need blood in a emergency situation but we need it daily too. So it's very important for us to replenish our supplies," Smith said. "We hope that everyone can come out and join us and start off the new year by donating blood."

For more information on donating blood of if you would like to get a blood drive started in your neighborhood click here.

