Killeen Rec Center to host weekly family wellness program

Killeen Parks & Recreation, alongside McLane Children’s Hospital, have announced Family, Food & Fun, a weekly wellness program for families. The location of the program is the City of Killeen Family Recreation Center.

This multi-agency program aims to spread healthy living ideas throughout families of Central Texas. It is open to parents and children ages 8 to 15.

Family, Food & Fun will feature several programs, including hands-on demonstrations of healthy, budget-friendly recipes, family-oriented fitness demonstrations and a cooking competition featuring a celebrity judge.

Participants are required to meet 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. every Thursday night for four weeks.

The program is currently offering registration for the months of Feb. and Apr., and will provide additional sessions in June and July.

To register, go to: familyfoodfun.eventbrite.com.

The City of Killeen Family Recreation Center is located at 1700 E Stan Schlueter Loop.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.