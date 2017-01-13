Nolanville minor in custody after rash of burglaries

One juvenile was taken into custody by Nolanville PD on Jan. 12, in connection to a string of burglaries.

The name of the arrested is not being released because he is a minor.

The teenager is currently being held at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center for his involvement in a rash of burglaries in Nolanville.

The burglaries began about a month ago, and have all occurred in one particular neighborhood.

Nolanville Police Officer Michael Hatton told News Channel 25 that these burglaries were crimes of opportunity, meaning the doors of properties stolen from were unlocked.

Items stolen include small electronics, coins or change, small appliances, garage door openers, keys and other small items that could be easily packed and carried.

NPD are currently working with residents of the area to teach them how to avoid being victims of preventable crimes and are working with them to start neighborhood watches.

