Victim of Killeen's first homicide of 2017 identified

Killeen police have identified the man who was shot and killed late Wednesday night.

Police said it happened in the 6500 block of Taree Loop shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers were originally responding to a shots fired call, but then found 36-year-old Eric Dieter Hill with a gunshot wound in the driveway.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced him dead at 9:54 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered in Dallas.

Contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have any information that could help detectives.

