TX Senator helps CTX high school band attend Presidential Inauguration

The Crawford High School band was invited to the Presidential Inauguration a little over a month ago.

The tricky part was raising the $50,000 necessary to attend. But with the help of Central Texans, former Dallas Cowboys and state officials, the band is extremely close to their goal.

State Senator Brian Birdwell and his wife saw News Channel 25's previous story on Crawford High School's band's unique opportunity and decided to help make the students' dreams a reality.

"What a treat for such a small school with 20 something kids. And look, D.C.'s not cheap, so getting there and then staying there," Senator Birdwell said. "This is a one time thing, and it was just special enough that we felt compelled that we oughta be part of that."

The senator and his wife made a donation, and have been making calls on behalf of the band since.

The band will perform at the Texas Black Tie and Boot Inaugural ball hosted by the Texas State Society under Congressman Roger Williams. The band will also attend the swearing-in ceremony and Unity Gala.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.