Four-vehicle accident causes fuel spill, avoid area

North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for the public's input regarding biking and walking in the city to develop its Active Transportation Plan Development.More >>
If you're having trouble finding the money to cover your income taxes, there are steps you can take - and some you'll want to avoid - to survive a lean tax season.More >>
