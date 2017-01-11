Four-vehicle accident causes fuel spill, avoid area

A four-vehicle accident in Temple has Airport Rd. blocked off. The accident happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Airport Rd. and Research Pkwy.

One semi-truck was approaching an intersection and failed to stop, hitting a SUV carrying a trailer and another semi. During the crash, a pickup was also hit.

The driver of the SUV and the pickup were transported to Baylor Scott and White with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi-truck that hit the vehicles was carrying pipes, and the pipes fell out.

A gas tank also busted during the accident, spilling fuel onto Airport Rd. Hazmat is en route to the scene.

