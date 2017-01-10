Text between weatherman and daughter goes viral

From time to time, every parent has to remind their child who pays the bills. But it’s even more relatable when a meteorologist does it and shares the interaction online.
11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb shared a photo of a text message between him and his daughter on his social media page. The text has now gone viral.
Holcomb had just finished explaining the difficulty of forecasting snow on air when he walked to his desk and saw the text message from his daughter.
Text from my daughter. pic.twitter.com/LuC72xf05D— ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) January 6, 2017
Sher had sent, “The weather app says it’s not gonna snow.”
Holcomb responded, “Thank You. Maybe your weather app will pay for your college.”
The image has gone viral with than 50,000 retweets on Twitter.
