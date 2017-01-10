Killeen police said multiple robberies occurred Tuesday morning

Tuesday morning, Killeen Police responded to a series of robberies within miles from each other.

The first one happened at a 7-11 store in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Rd in Killeen, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Police said two males and one female came in the store with a handgun, demanded money and then fled.

Next, just one hour later around 3:30 a.m. an identical incident happened.

This time at a Mickey’s convenience store and gas station in the 2100 block of W.S. Young Dr. in Killeen.

Police said this robbery also had two males and one female who came in the store with a handgun demanded money and then fled.

Officers responded to the third incident at 3:59 a.m. that the 7-Eleven located at 620 S. Fort Hood st. The officers were told a woman and two men approached the store clerks for an unknown reason and fled the area without receiving anything,

The fourth incident was similar the the third at 6:33 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on 3600 Clear Creek Rd. The three masked suspects approached the clerk for an unknown reason, and they they left without anything.

Detectives believe all four incidents involved the same suspects.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information on these robberies or can identify these suspects to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

