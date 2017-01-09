Fire in Temple that dispaced family of 6 was intentionally set

Temple Fire and Rescue said a house was intentionally set on fire in Temple early morning on Monday, Jan. 9.

A family of six was in the home when the fire started. Everyone escaped the home safely.

The fire was at a residence on the 1100 block of S. Martin Luther King Dr. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family. Property and content damage is estimated at $11,000.

Anyone with information regarding this fire or any fire is asked to call the Temple Fire Marshal’s Tip Line at (254) 298-5955.

