Fort Hood-based horse cavalry invited to Inaugural parade in D.C.

The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment of Fort Hood has been invited to participate in the Presidential Inaugural parade on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.

"The Horse Cavalry Detachment's mission is to support the ceremonies of the First Cav. Division and represent the legacy that the First Cav. Division has and owns." said Woodward.

Back in Dec, the Horse Detachment was invited to President-Elect Trump's Presidential Inauguration.

This invitation marks the 1st Cavalry's 5th appearance at an Inauguration. Having attended both of President Reagan's and both of George W. Bush's.

"It's a great honor of ours to be able to do this. There is a lot of work that goes into it, but we're really excited. The troopers are really excited." Commander Woodard added.



The team will take 13 horses and travel four days to Washington D.C. Although, this will be the first time these horses will travel coast to coast in such a short amount of time, the Horse Detachment is ready for the challenge.

"It is a stresser, but it'll be worth it in the long-run. I have no doubt my guys will be able to do it without any trouble." said Commander Woodard.

Commander Woodard said he hopes that the troops will soak in the honor of representing the United States Army and the 1st Cav. Division as well as the Detachment in a way that they haven't been able to in many years

"We are the history of what the Army has done, where we've come from and where we are going." said Commander Woodard.

