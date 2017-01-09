Salado hosts 50th annual awards banquet

The Salado Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau will host its 50th Annual Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Tenroc Ranch in Salado.

At the yearly event, both the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau of Salado recognize the work of volunteers and business owners with awards. The event will also include live music, a silent raffle and a live auction.

Awards include Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Hall of Fame and Ambassador of the Year. Since this is the 50th year for the annual banquet, special recognition will be given to all past Chairs of the Board of Directors.

Tickets are available for $50 per person, $90 per couple or $450 for a table of eight. The meal will be catered by The Range at the Barton House.

For more information on the banquet and how to get tickets, go to: www.salado.com.

