Waco Central Library offering free weekly yoga sessions

Waco Central Library is offering a lunchtime yoga session for those seeking solace from the downtown rat-race or just as a cure for a bad case of the Mondays.

Nom Nom Namaste Yoga Lunch Break is a free program being offered by the Waco-McLennan County Library at the Central Library branch in downtown Waco. The program runs from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. every Monday in January, with yoga starting every half hour, and it is come and go as you please.

Nom Nom Namaste Yoga Lunch Break takes place at the Central Library branch at 1717 Austin Ave. every Monday in January, with the first session taking place Mon. Jan. 9. The Library asks that you provide your own mat and lunch.

