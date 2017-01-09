Dispatcher answers 911 call from daughter about house being on fire

"Mommy, mommy...it's Kassidy...the house is on fire."

A 9-11 dispatcher had to answer a call from her daughter about her house being on fire in Madison County.

In the 911 call, you can hear the dispatcher, Layla Wray, calming her daughter down over the phone.

The family made it out safely, but they lost everything. The family did not have insurance, and a GoFundMe page has been created for the family.

The family is currently staying in a hotel.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.