One robbed on Baylor campus

One man was robbed Saturday night on Baylor University's campus.

According to Baylor Police, the victim was robbed around 10:45 p.m. in a parking lot adjacent to the McLane Student Life Center at 209 Speight.

The victim told police that he was robbed by a man who had displayed a handgun. The victim entered his vehicle was starting to back out of the spot when a black car with tinted windows pulled up behind him and blocked him.

Police say the passenger in the car walked up to the victim's car and opened the door, demanding money. The suspect's car immediately fled campus on Bagby Avenue towards University Parks Drive.

The Baylor Police Department is actively working the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 254-710-2222.

