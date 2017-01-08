Overnight Moody car fire under investigation

Authorities are investigating an overnight car fire in Moody.

Police and fire officials were called out to Siler Road just outside of Moody around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They said they found a car on fire in a field by the road.

An officer at the scene said no one was inside the vehicle.

The car was so badly burned that officials couldn't even determine the make of it.

It's unclear how the fire started.

The Bell County Fire Marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.