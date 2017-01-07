Oncor: Power restored to more than 2,400 Waco customers

The power was back on Sunday morning for almost 2,400 homes in the eastern Waco area.

The power went out around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Oncor south region manager Michael Baldwin said crews worked to get the power back on as quickly as possible.

At around 10:30 p.m., power was restored to most of the homes.

Power for the remaining homes was restored just after midnight Sunday, Balwin said.

Oncor said they don't yet know what caused the outage.

