Recycled trees turn into mulch for Killeen residents

Dorothy Mengering, mother of TV personality David Letterman and a frequent guest on The Late Show, has died at 95.More >>
If you've seen pinwheels pop up in front yards and in front of local business, they are to mark Child Abuse Awareness Month. Several local organizations are working together to end child abuse. They say it's a much-needed effort because there were more than three thousand reports of child abuse last year. Joy Phanner of the Family Abuse Center works with a lot of children and found they all want the same thing. ""Ever child wants to know that they are loved...More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
