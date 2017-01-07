Recycled trees turn into mulch for Killeen residents

Keep Killeen Beautiful sponsored their annual Christmas tree recycling event at the Killeen Special Events Center.

Keep Killeen Beautiful partnered with the city's Public Works department to recycle live Christmas trees and turn them into mulch.

For every tree that was recycled, the Killeen resident was able to take home five bags of mulch.

About 300 trees were recycled at the event.

"It's all about saving our environment and not putting those trees on the curbs and having it end up in a landfill," said Roxanne Flores-Achmad, Director of Volunteer Services for the city of Killeen. "Realizing that you can get that Christmas tree that was beautiful in your home and use that tree to help beautify our community."

People were lined up before the event this morning.

The city encourages residents who cannot make the event to still drop off their trees at the location.

