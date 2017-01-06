Power restored to about 80 Central Texas homes after outage

Power was restored around midnight Saturday for approximately 80 homes in Moody, Bruceville-Eddy, Lorena, and McGregor.

Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative administrative services manager Brandon Young said workers cleared tree limbs that fell on power lines and caused the outages.

People were without power for almost five hours.

According to the HOTEC website, they have over 15,000 customers in the Central Texas area.

They serve the Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, McLennan and Milam Counties.

There were no reports of customers having any cold-related problems.

