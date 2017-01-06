Killeen police discontinuing use of old phone numbers

The Killeen Police Department will discontinue its use of old non-emergency phone numbers.

Starting Jan. 15, callers will no longer be able to use 254-634-3111 and 254-526-8311 for non-emergencies. Instead, callers can continue to use 254-501-8800 and 254-501-8830 for non-emergencies.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith said the old phone numbers were never discontinued when the new numbers were assigned.

"As always, you should still call 911 in case of an emergency," Smith said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.