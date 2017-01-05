Contact Us - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Contact Us

News Tips and Story Ideas

Contact the KXXV newsroom by email newsroom@kxxv.com, phone 254-757-2525

Station Contact Information

Mailing Address: 1909 N S New Rd. Waco, TX 76711

Main Line: 254-754-2525

Departments

News: newsroom@kxxv.com

Sports: jelizondo@kxxv.com

Production: rgarcia@kxxv.com

Weather: weather@kxxv.com

Digital: digital@kxxv.com

Administration

General Manager/Vice President: Eric Duncan, eduncan@kxxv.com

General Sales Manager: Joe Garcia, joegarcia@kxxv.com

News Director: Charlie Haldeman, chaldeman@kxxv.com

Digital Sales Manager: Patrick Denofrio, pdenofrio@kxxv.com

Chief Engineer: Randy Lee, randylee@kxxv.com

Business Manager: Brandi Crubaugh, bcrubaugh@kxxv.com

Director of Marketing: Emily Baird, ebaird@kxxv.com

Powered by Frankly