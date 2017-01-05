Contact Us

Contact the KXXV newsroom by email newsroom@kxxv.com, phone 254-757-2525
Mailing Address: 1909 N S New Rd. Waco, TX 76711
Main Line: 254-754-2525
News: newsroom@kxxv.com
Sports: jelizondo@kxxv.com
Production: rgarcia@kxxv.com
Weather: weather@kxxv.com
Digital: digital@kxxv.com
General Manager/Vice President: Eric Duncan, eduncan@kxxv.com
General Sales Manager: Joe Garcia, joegarcia@kxxv.com
News Director: Charlie Haldeman, chaldeman@kxxv.com
Digital Sales Manager: Patrick Denofrio, pdenofrio@kxxv.com
Chief Engineer: Randy Lee, randylee@kxxv.com
Business Manager: Brandi Crubaugh, bcrubaugh@kxxv.com
Director of Marketing: Emily Baird, ebaird@kxxv.com