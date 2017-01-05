Police: Temple off-duty officer arrested for DWI

Temple police said that an off-duty Temple police officer was arrested in Harker Heights on New Year's Eve.

Police said that officer Joseph Thomas was arrested by the Harker Heights Police Department for an alleged DWI.

Thomas is the Community Investment Officer.

Temple police said after they became aware of the arrest, Thomas was placed on investigatory leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The criminal investigation of the incident will be conducted by Harker Heights police, and Thomas was not representing the city of Temple at the time of the arrest.

