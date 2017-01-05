Fort Hood soldier dies from illness

Fort Hood officials said a solider has died from complication from an illness on New Year’s Day.

26-year-old Pfc. Kai Yemale Yancey was from El Paso, TX. He entered active-duty military service in Feb. 2015 as a motor transport operator.

Yancey was a part of the 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since 2016.

Yancey was a decorated soldier with the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

