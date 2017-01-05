Boil Water Advisory for Leon Junction residents

Leon Junction residents should boil their water until further notice.

Due to low chlorine levels on Leon Junction Water Supply Corporation (LJWSC) water lines, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is asking all customers to boil their water until further notice.

This is to ensure that all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed before water is used for drinking, cooking, and making ice.

The water should be brought to a boil, and then allowed to boil for two minutes. If you’re unable to boil water, you should purchase water or obtain it from another suitable source.

If you have any questions or concerns about the boil water advisory, you can contact Leon Junction WSC at 254-216-1141.

