Belton Lake parks in need of repairs

If you're planning to have some fun in the sun this coming spring at some of Belton Lake's parks, things might look a little differently.

The severe flooding from the past two years left serious damage to some of its amenities.

Many parts of both Temple Lake Park and Westcliff Park were submerged last summer.

The flooding destroyed about 70 picnic tops, four restrooms and at least one pavilion between the two parks.

Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lakes lead park ranger Bradley Ellis said the damage could cost thousands of dollars.

"Unfortunately, it's going to be a long process. We will have parks open come our recreational season, but they'll probably be open in limited capacities. Some of our amenities won't be in place just due to the length that it takes to get a contract in place and get 'em repaired and replaced," he said.

As of Jan. 4, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its volunteers were in the initial part of demolition.

They were working as quickly as they could to remove and replace all the damage property with property that's much more durable and could withstand being underwater for a long time.

Ellis said parts of Stillhouse Hollow Lake were damaged as well, especially parts of Dana Peak Park, but the damage doesn't compare to that of Belton Lake.

The parks reopen on March 1.

