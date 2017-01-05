Semi-truck carrying avocados overturns on I-35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Semi-truck carrying avocados overturns on I-35

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Two lanes on I-35 northbound side are closed after an 18-wheeler semi truck overturned. 

It happened around 2:00 in the morning on Thursday, near H-K Dodgen Loop in Temple. 

Temple Police say the crash happened after the driver accidentally went off the road causing the the truck to rollover. 

The semi-truck was carrying avocados and fortunately no one was hurt in the crash. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly