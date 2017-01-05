Semi-truck carrying avocados overturns on I-35

Two lanes on I-35 northbound side are closed after an 18-wheeler semi truck overturned.

It happened around 2:00 in the morning on Thursday, near H-K Dodgen Loop in Temple.

Temple Police say the crash happened after the driver accidentally went off the road causing the the truck to rollover.

The semi-truck was carrying avocados and fortunately no one was hurt in the crash.

