Early morning fire in Temple was intentionally set

The Temple Fire Marshal's Office said Thursday morning's fire was intentionally set. The vacant house was in the middle of being remodelled.

They added that 11 fires have been determined as suspicious since Jan. 2016. In the same time period, six fire investigation have closed where an arrest was made.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a call shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday of a house fire in the 1200 block of South 10th Street.

Five units arrived on scene. The building is a total loss.

Thomas Pechal of Temple Fire & Rescue told Newschannel 25 the house was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

Pechal added the blaze was fought with a defensive attack.

Anyone with information regarding this fire or any fire is asked to call the Temple Fire Marshal’s Tip Line at (254) 298-5955. You may also leave information online at tfmo@templetx.gov. A $500 reward is paid for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone setting a fire inside the city limits of Temple.

