Concerned parent wants lice control policy changed

The parent of three Copperas Cove ISD students wants the lice control policy changed at the school district.

Rebecca Grieco said her boyfriend's children who go to Hettie Halstead Elementary School have had lice six times this school year.

"We're on the sixth time having to do this. We clean all of the laundry. We clean the bedding. We use lice spray just to get it again," Grieco.

Two of her boyfriend's children have autism and ADHD, which she said makes it harder to do their lice treatment.

According to Grieco, she has noticed they had head lice at home but she said the school didn't notify her about other children in their classrooms having lice.

"I think any normal parent knowing their child has been exposed to lice would check the other children's head and if they had them. I don't know any loving parent who is not going to treat their child and make sure they don't given to the other child," Grieco said.

Copperas Cove ISD sends alert letters in the event of a high percentage of students infested in a classroom.

In Texas, there is no law that addresses lice so each school district develops its own guidelines. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services does urge schools to ensure its policies don't cause children to miss class unnecessarily or don't encourage embarrassment for those affected.

According to Copperas Cove ISD, the district developed the lice prevention, control and Treatment Protocol based on recommendations for American Academy of Pediatrics and an update to the Texas Administrative Code.

According to the American Academy of Pedriatrics, head lice are not a health hazard and are not responsible for spreading a disease. However, Grieco believes it is a health concern.

"Now that you're having to take them to a doctor to get them prescription medication that costs $359 dollars , that's a health issue," Grieco said.

Her boyfriend's children have their medications covered but she said it may be hard for other parents to afford.

Greico plans to go to the next school board meeting to voice her concerns about their protocol.

