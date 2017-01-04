Police ask for help identifying robbery suspects

Killeen police are asking for the public's help in identifying robbery suspects.

According to police, three men entered Mickey's Convenience Store on the 3800 block of E. Stan Schlueter Loop on Monday just after 5:30 a.m.

Two of the men were armed with guns and demanded money.The men then exited the store and fled on foot.

Anyone with information about these men's identity, call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.