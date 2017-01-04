100-year-old man ties record for oldest American to skydive

A Central Texas man celebrated his 100th birthday with a leap of faith.

Alfred 'Al' Blaschke was born on this day exactly one hundred years ago.

After being asked to jump three years ago, Al respectfully declined and said he would wait until his 100th birthday.

Well, Wednesday was the day.

After signing and dating all the necessary paperwork, Al got all geared up. Nothing was going to stop him from checking this off his bucket list.

So, Al and his friend Betty Schleder, a former finalist on the hit television shows "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race," who literally jumped at the chance to join Al, prepared for take off.

After climbing two miles up into the sky, the time had come for Al's big jump.

Al and Betty soared through the sky waiving at all of their family and friends who had gathered together from all over. Al's one and only son was among the crowd.



"Happy birthday, Dad! I have a nice cake if you can make it down here!" Al's son David Blaschke said.

After landing, Betty wrapped Al in a huge hug, and just like that, Al tied the record for the oldest American to skydive.



"He's an inspiration, a very special day, and a very special happening," Schleder said.

Al said the jump was too short and highly recommends everyone try it... 100-years-old or not.

"I just wish everybody could have as an enjoyable life as I have," Al said.

Al believes his late wife Ellie was smiling down at him throughout it all, and if she could've been here, she would have been jumping out of the plane with him.

Up next on Al's bucket list is to visit Fairbanks, Alaska to see the Northern Lights with his family.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.