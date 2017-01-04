Suspect leads police on chase

A wanted person is in the Killeen City Jail after a pursuit.

According to Killeen police, detectives with the Special Investigation Division were searching for a wanted person in the area near N. Gray Street. The person was seen driving a pickup truck and refused to stop when detectives tried to stop the vehicle.

The suspect tried to lose officers by speeding in two different school zones, in which police had to call off the chase as a safety precaution for the children in the area.

The truck was found in the 300 block of Hoover and the suspect was arrested in the 1600 block of N. Gray Street.

The case is still under investigation, so the suspect's name is being withheld at this time.

