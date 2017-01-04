Killeen Kmart to close at end of March

The Killeen Kmart will be closing at the end of March, Sears announced Wednesday.

The location of the Killeen Kmart is 1101 S Fort Hood St, Killeen, TX 76541.

Sears and Kmart plan to shutter more than 30 stores in early 2017.

The two merged under the same holding company in 2005 but have continued to struggle financially. The stores are expected to close in either March or April and will begin liquidation sales in Jan. 6, according to Business Insider.

