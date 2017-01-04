Miss Texas scheduled to visit Robinson ISD

Some students within Robinson ISD will be getting a special visitor this January.

Miss Texas 2016 Caroline Carothers will be visiting three Robinson ISD campuses on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

She will be visiting Robinson Elementary, Robinson Intermediate and Robinson Junior High. Carothers plans on speaking to the entire student body at each of these campuses to share her personal platform, “With Math I Can”.

The intention of her platform is to encourage students and adults to adopt a growth mindset with learning math.

Carothers plans on being at Robinson Intermediate from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on the 17th. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., she will be at Robinson Elementary. And from 11:40 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., she will speak at Robinson Junior High.

