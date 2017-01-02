Roof blown off TSTC dorm during storm - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Roof blown off TSTC dorm during storm

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Texas State Technical College had a portion of the roof blown off one of their dorms during the early Sunday morning storm.

Lavaca Hall suffered from some leaks, but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly