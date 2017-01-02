Waco man's roof blown off for third time in two decades

Strong winds blew a Waco man's roof off early Monday morning.

61-year-old Johnny Taylor lives at a home on Webster and Clay Avenue. He said he was woken up around 5:30 a.m. when strong winds lifted his rolled roof.

Most of his house is now exposed to the elements.

Taylor said it's the third time this happens to him in over two decades - and he said his insurance won't help him.

"Frustrated. Sad. Praying. Doing my best to maintain," Taylor told News Channel 25.

Parts of Taylor's roof were caved in from the last time his roof blew off.

In the meantime, he has pots placed around most of his home to catch the leaks from his roof.

