Man dies after accident on I-35

A man died after an accident involving a pick-up and a truck tractor semi tanker trailer on I-35 on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the pick-up appeared disabled in the outside shoulder. They said the TTST struck the pick-up in the left rear.

The 59-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. A female passenger, 56, was transported to Scott & White Hospital Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the TTST was not injured.

The TTST was carrying gasoline headed from Killeen to Waco. No leaks were reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety advises that you move your vehicle to the right off the roadway if disabled as far as you can, if not possible exit vehicle and move to a safe spot.

