Fire erupts in Lacy Lakeview backyard shed

Lacy Lakeview firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out in a backyard shed early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Faye Drive, which is right across the street from Texas State Technical College, just after 1 a.m.

Someone who lives in the home tells News Channel 25 they saw lights flicker in the house. Five minutes later, they heard a boom and saw a fire in the backyard.

Lacy Lakeview Patricia Byars-Faulkner said neighbors called the fire department. The fire did not spread to the house.

Byars-Faulkner said it's too soon to tell what caused the fire, but they will start the investigation when the hot spots are out.

The Bellmead Fire Department and Elm Mott Fire Department assisted Lacy Lakeview.

