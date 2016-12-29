Tips to stay consistent with healthy New Year's resolutions

Sticking to a New Year's resolution to get healthy can be tough, and that's why experts are giving tips on how to maintain those new year’s fitness goals.

Some psychologists believe it all starts with making sure those goals are attainable. Almost half of people's New Year's resolutions will involve weight loss or fitness goals, but experts say some people often go over the top. Doctor David Blackburn believes making your goals very specific can limit the chances of falling off track.

"Sometimes the goals are too big sometimes unreachable, unattainable. Instead of making exercise a new goal for 2017, make the goal more specific. Like, I'd like to start working out once or twice a week beginning January the 1st,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn also said having a workout partner who can hold you accountable is another way to meet your goals.

"It's easier when you're doing it with somebody else, and you've got someone who can encourage you," Blackburn said.

Jeff Potvin is one participant at the T3 boot camp training facility in Temple, which is a firm believer of that buddy system.

"You have people that are right next to you pushing to do the same. Everybody's trying to lose weight get in better health and just be an overall better person," Potvin said.

Doctor Blackburn warns people not to be too harsh on themselves if they come up short on their goals and urges people not to quit working out. Keep at it, and remember the key to fitness is success.

"Make the goals attainable, one day at a time," Blackburn said.

A study by Wallet Hub said fitness goals is the most common New Year's resolutions.

Coming in at number two are goals dealing with finances including saving money, or paying off debts.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.