People who owe more than six months in child support could have their car registration denied

The Texas Attorney General's child support division said people who haven't paid child support in over six months cannot renew their car registration.

The state designed the new rule to make deadbeat parents pay their child support.

However, one man said he sees a flaw in the system. Robert.King said he owes around $20,000 in child support, but by putting his car in his wife's name, he can avoid having his registration denied.

King also thinks the new rule might backfire, making it harder for people like himself to pay, by leaving them without a car.

"I think it’s ridiculous because if a guy can't get to work how's he ever going to pay his child support off, it doesn't make any sense,” King said.

He also said a car accident that forced him off his feet for a while is what caused him to get so behind in his payments.

If you're behind on your child support payments by six months or more, you don't have to pay it all at once. You may still be able to register your car if you work out a payment plan.

According to the Dallas Morning News, December is the first month that the Department of Motor Vehicles could deny people their car registration renewal over late child support.

So far, it's led to more than 500 people paying up to date, and more than $160,000 in payments have been collected.

