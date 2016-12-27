Bell County Water Control working on a water leak in Nolanville

Bell County Water Control and Improvements District No. 3 crew are currently onsite repairing a water leak on Ashley Dr. in Nolanville, TX.

The leak has caused interruption for the areas of Ashley Dr., Gehler Cir., Jordan Lp., and Old Nolanville Rd.

Once the repairs are done, a precautionary boil order will be issued for the affected areas.

Bell County Water Control and Improvements District No. 3 recommends the residents living in the affected area to boil their water before drinking, cooking, making ice, and to eliminating all harmful bacteria. The organization recommends to boil the water for about two minutes.

In the meantime, it is recommended to buy bottled water.

The water system will notify residents when it is safe to use water as normal.

If you have questions, you may contact Bell County Water Control and Improvements District No. 3 at 254-698-6885.

