Whataburger hosts annual basketball tournament

The annual three day Whataburger Basketball Tournament begins tomorrow.

The tournament will run from Wednesday Dec. 28 to Friday Dec. 30.

The tournament will host 31 top-ranked boys and girls high school basketball teams.

The tournament is made up of three divisions, each playing in a different venue: Haltom City and Fort Worth.

Whataburger will continue their tradition in awarding a scholarship to the winners in each division. Each team will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The tournament has provided a national spotlight for players to move on to professional careers as players and coaches with the NBA.

