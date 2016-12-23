Killeen Mall flooded with last minute shoppers two days before Christmas

Just two days before Christmas and stores across Central Texas were packed with last-minute shoppers.

Popular items on any Christmas wish list often include shoes, clothes and electronics.

Linda Burns is one shopper who said she’s hoping the gifts she picked for her husband are appreciated.

“He better be happy that’s all I can tell you, because I'm not bringing it back, not at all," Burns said.

Some people said last minute shopping seemed like a good idea at first, but they quickly regretted it once they couldn't find parking. Store owner Hassan Hegazy said walking through the mall was just as hectic.

"Especially the last week before the Christmas day yes everybody's trying to get in," Hegazy said.

Although shopping just before Christmas is one of the busiest times of year, some said it’s a tradition to grab those last-minute deals. However, others are planning to shop ahead for the holidays in the future.

The hours at the Killeen mall were extended Friday evening for those last-minute shoppers, but it will close early on Christmas Eve.

If you still have gifts to grab, you might want to hit the stores early on Saturday.

Both Killeen Mall and Richland Mall in Waco are set to close at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.