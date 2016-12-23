Family of deployed soldier manages the holiday season

A local military family is doing all it can be together during the holidays despite a loved one being deployed overseas.

Michelle Ferrara believes her family's strongest connection is through their hearts, and that nothing, even thousands of miles, could break their bond... especially during the holiday season.

Captain Jacob Ferrara deployed to Kuwait back in June for nine months. So, he won't be coming home for the holidays.

But that won't stop him from joining his family, somehow, someway on Christmas morning.

"My husband gets to be on FaceTime and we would open every single present while he's on FaceTime so it's like he's with us... right there with us," Michelle Ferrara said.

The Ferrara family got creative with their Christmas card this year in hopes to shorten the distance between them.

Capt. Ferrara was mailed a "Merry" sign to take a picture with, and the rest of the family posed for pictures with a "Christmas" sign. Michelle then put the two pictures together to wish everyone a "Merry Christmas" from their entire family.

"I think I really feel the importance of keeping a strong relationship, even though he's, my husband's away, I still want my children to feel like he's here," Ferrara added.

Although the holidays only make deployment more difficult, Michelle and her children will be surrounded by family and friends.

"We are gonna get through it. It's rough today, but today only means we're one day closer to them coming home," Ferrara said with tears in her eyes.

Isaiah said he is the man of the house when his dad is away.

He also mentioned he's thankful for FaceTime because without his dad being a part of the Christmas morning action, Christmas wouldn't be the same.

Michelle Ferrara is a leader of the Family Readiness Group, FRG, and led an effort to make sure that everyone in Charlie Battery, her husband's military group, would have a care package full of homemade ornaments, baked goods and candy to open on Christmas day.

