Several agencies respond to house fire in McLennan County

Several agencies respond to house fire in McLennan County

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Several agencies are responding to a house fire between McGregor and Lorena. 

The fire is on the 1900 block of McKamie Road. 

According to a firefighter on scene, there was one man in the home when the fire started. 

He was able to get out and there are no reported injuries. 

This is a developing story.

