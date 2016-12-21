Justice Or Else program aims to stop violence in Killeen

Because of a spike in all types of crime, some Killeen community members are coming together to help stop the violence, especially involving kids.

Throughout the community and school districts, members have partnered to create a Justice Or Else program. Dozens of men and women are now trained in conflict resolution to help combat crime in the communities.

One organizer Robert Muhammad said the initiative has already seen some results, but volunteers hope to combat more violent issues throughout Central Texas.

“We are going to increase the efforts in that program and expand what we are doing so that the community as a whole can benefit from the training and the efforts that we have put in place,” Muhammad said.

Part of this mission is letting young people know there are other ways to handle conflict without resorting to violence.

The Justice Or Else program is always looking for more fearless volunteers. For information on how to sign up contact Robert Muhammad at 512-905-0396 or aqmuhd@hotmail.com.

